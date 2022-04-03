Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ABB by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of ABB by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,490. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. ABB’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

