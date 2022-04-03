Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,905. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

