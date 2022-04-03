Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,040. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

