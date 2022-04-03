Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 90.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

BLDP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

