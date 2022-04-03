Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.98. 16,793,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,726,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

