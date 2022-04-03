Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,413 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.42. 1,834,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,769. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

