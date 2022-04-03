Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,722,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,561,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,975,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,972. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

