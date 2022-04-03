Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.54. 1,676,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,989. RH has a 12-month low of $317.89 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.13.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

