Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Account Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,913,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,707,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $667.73. 739,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $649.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

