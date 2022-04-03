Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.69. 1,931,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $562.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

