Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $13.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.96. 6,366,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average of $241.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

