Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,346 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,898,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,676. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

