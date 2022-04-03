STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

