Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 36,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

