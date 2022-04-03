Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.