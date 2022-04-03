Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to $175.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.50.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $151.71 on Thursday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day moving average of $240.82.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $123,962,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 111.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 192,323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

