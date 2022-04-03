Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.76. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

