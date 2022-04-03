StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 3M (NYSE:MMM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus cut their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.73.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.69. 2,196,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

