StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

