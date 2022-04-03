StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 217,138 shares of company stock worth $879,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

