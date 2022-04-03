StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

