StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ATGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell purchased 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $14,309,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,476,000 after purchasing an additional 272,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

