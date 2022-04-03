StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AJRD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

AJRD stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 152.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

