StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $144.47 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

