StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AVD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of AVD opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 224.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 543,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 159.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 252,412 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.