StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.94. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 30.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 228,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

