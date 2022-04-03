StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

APPF opened at $115.46 on Thursday. AppFolio has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $150.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,849.95 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $19,116,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

