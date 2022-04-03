StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after buying an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

