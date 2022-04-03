StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 923.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,109,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 496,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 234,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,373,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

