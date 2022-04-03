StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AHT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

AHT opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 120,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 276,259 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

