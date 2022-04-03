StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.40.
BECN stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period.
About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
