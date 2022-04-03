StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.40.

BECN stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

