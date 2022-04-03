StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

