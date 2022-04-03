StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TECH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $553.80.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $433.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.77. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

