StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.67.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.