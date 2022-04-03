StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $939.50.

NYSE:BLK opened at $769.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $755.18 and its 200-day moving average is $848.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $660.15 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

