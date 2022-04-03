StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.01.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

