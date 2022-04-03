StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $97.57 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are set to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,412,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,882,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.