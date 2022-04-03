StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,612 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $148,333,000 after acquiring an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,878 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

