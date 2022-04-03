StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.92.

CHGG stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

