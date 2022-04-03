StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.93. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

