StockNews.com Begins Coverage on City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get City alerts:

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.87. City has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. City’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of City by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of City by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of City by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of City in the third quarter worth $30,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.