StockNews.com Begins Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

comScore stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $263.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.21. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that comScore will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 130,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after buying an additional 936,939 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 52.1% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 855,100 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $2,667,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of comScore in the third quarter valued at $2,685,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 300.0% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

