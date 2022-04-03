StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.