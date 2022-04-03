StockNews.com Begins Coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.31.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.18 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 203,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

