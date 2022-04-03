StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $565.33.

DXCM traded up $19.97 on Thursday, hitting $531.57. 903,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.95, a P/E/G ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.90. DexCom has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,547 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

