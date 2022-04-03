StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP opened at $208.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.72. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,438,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,432,000 after buying an additional 197,667 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,341,000 after buying an additional 137,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.