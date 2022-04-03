StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.99.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $4.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,801. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.85 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.