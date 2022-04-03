StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Escalade from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ESCA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,145. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.35. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.44 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Escalade will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Escalade by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Escalade by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Escalade by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

