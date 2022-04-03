StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 2,474,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,554,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,098.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.