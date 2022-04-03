StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,801. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 886,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $30,324,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after acquiring an additional 386,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 200,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

